Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Swims Into 3 New Units in San Francisco

California gains a new wave of the popular poke brand amidst expansion

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar ® has hit another home run with its latest multi-unit deal to hit the Golden State.

The newest franchisee to join the Uncle Sharkii family is longtime brand fan, Linda Saelee. “We are thrilled to have such an excellent addition to the Uncle Sharkii Ohana,” stated Fen Reyes, Founder and CEO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®. “Linda brings an in-depth portfolio of job expertise to her units and will be integral as our brand continues to gain momentum in 2022.”

Saelee brings over 23 years of management experience to the brand, including several years with Starbucks where she worked as a general manager of several high performing stores in the San Francisco Bay area. The list of accolades and decades of leadership doesn’t stop there. Saelee’s work experience includes years in the food and beverage, retail, and healthcare industries, where she consistently demonstrated high performance in sales and within her teams. Saelee is the recipient of multiple awards recognizing her outstanding customer service skills and has been recognized for her sales numbers throughout the years. She has also received the Presidential Award from her former CEO as an Area Sales & Store Operations Manager.

“We were impressed with Linda’s background and knew right away that she would be an amazing fit with us,” asserted Reyes. “She has successfully coached and developed her teams throughout the years to believe in themselves through positive motivation. We felt that with her education and work experience, plus her positive attitude and outlook on life, that she could take Uncle Sharkii to new heights in her market.”

The brand currently has 26 territories signed and in development spanning five states including California, Utah, Hawaii, Texas, and Nevada; many more are in the hopper in the next few months. Along with all this franchise success, Uncle Sharkii has two corporate locations in strategic shopping centers at the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord, California and plus a new store in the premiere dining, shopping and entertainment destination, International Marketplace, in Waikiki, Hawaii. Uncle Sharkii also has plans to further expand its corporate locations to 10 in a short period of time. More information can be found at https://www.unclesharkii.com .

The Uncle Sharkii team invites those who are interested in a poke-focused QSR model to visit their franchise page at www.unclesharkii.com/Steps-To-Ownership .

About Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area in Northern California, Uncle Sharkii touts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurants (QSR) poke concepts today, serving their SIGNATURE HAWAIIAN

Poke Bowls, Boba Milk-Teas, & Tropical Ice Cream. The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. and Internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information: https://www.unclesharkii.com .

Media Contact:

Raymond Reyes

raymond@unclesharkii.com

