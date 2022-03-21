Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Now Open at Honolulu’s Famed International Market Place

Honolulu, HI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today marks the opening of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar ® at the International Market Place. Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® has been riding the wave of poke popularity, bringing over 32 signed franchise agreements and 2 corporate locations on board since its franchise launch in 2019. Patrons can find the 741 square foot store on Level 2 of Banyan Court.

Today’s opening at International Market Place is a huge historical step for the brand showcasing their inked a deal with Waikiki’s premiere dining, shopping and entertainment destination. The newest Uncle Sharkii® store will host its official Grand Opening kickoff during the start of the highly anticipated Spring Break Season!

“Entering the Honolulu market at the legendary International Market Place is a huge step for the Uncle Sharkii network,” stated Fen Reyes, Founder and CEO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®. “To say we are excited is an understatement. This move marks a monumental step in Uncle Sharkii’s brand history.”

The restaurant at International Market Place marks Uncle Sharkii’s third location within the Taubman portfolio of shopping centers. Uncle Sharkii’s restaurants can also be found in Sunvalley Shopping Center (Concord, CA) and City Creek Center (Salt Lake City).

Located in the heart of Waikiki, the reimagined International Market Place is home to more than 100 curated stores and restaurants, including its first dedicated poke concept serving additional offerings of Boba Milk Teas & Dole Soft Serve.

Co-Founder Raymond Reyes and COO of Uncle Sharkii is no stranger to the islands as he was born and raised in Hawaii. “Poke is in my blood. Joining International Market Place is monumental not only for our brand, but for me on a personal level,” stated Raymond Reyes.

Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® leaves a striking origin story in its wake. The brand got its first spark from Raymond and Fen Reyes’ daughter, Melody, when she was gifted a plush Shark from her uncle. They celebrated the occasion with boba milk teas, ice cream, and desserts. Just after the event, the Reyes founding team came up with the name ‘Uncle Sharkii’. “We are about company culture and identity, and we identify with the true spirit of aloha and the pride of being part of one really big ‘ohana,” stated Raymond Reyes.

The brand is steadily navigating their mission to bring healthy food to everyone. “People should not be restricted to healthy, local food based on socioeconomic status, the community they grew up in or the family from which they come from,” pointed out Raymond Reyes. “Uncle Sharkii is truly about the spirit of aloha, so we welcome all.”

The company is known for its popular Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, and Dole Soft Serve®. The brand is worth watching as it continues to pick up in its franchise expansion throughout the U.S.

About Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area in Northern California, Uncle Sharkii touts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurant (QSR) poke concepts today, serving their delicious Poke Bowls, Boba Milk-Teas, & Dole Soft Serve®. The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. and Internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information: https://www.unclesharkii.com .

About International Market Place

International Market Place is a world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment destination located in the heart of Waikiki. The destination features a handpicked mix of upscale and lifestyle brands, including the first Saks Fifth Avenue in Hawaii. For more information, visit ShopInternationalMarketPlace.com and in Japanese ja.shopinternationalmarketplace.com . Instagram: @intlmktplace and in Japanese @intlmktplacejp; Facebook: facebook.com/IntlMktPlace and in Japanese at facebook.com/IntlMktPlaceJP.

