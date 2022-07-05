Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Makes a Splash in Arizona with Multi-Unit Franchise Deal

The new string of units marks the first time the Hawaiian poke franchise will be entering the Grand Canyon State!

Phoenix, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is officially making a splash in the Grand Canyon state thanks to a multi-unit deal with new franchise partners Arlene and Janette Carvajal.

The new franchisees are more than just business partners — they’re also sisters. “I am excited for this new path that I’ve taken with Uncle Sharkii,” said Arlene Carvajal. “With the help of the Uncle Sharkii team, along with my sister, I hope to operate 3, if not more, successful poke bars.”

Originally from Livermore, California, Arlene Carvajal is a successful entrepreneur, traveler, and tattoo artist. “As a self-employed tattoo artist, I love the freedom that comes with it and enjoy the free time it gives me with my family,” said Arlene Carvajal. “The franchise opportunity was the perfect fit for me as it offers the flexibility that I love and the freedom that I enjoy while being supported by a strong concept, model, and franchisor.” Arlene Carvajal also co-owns a trucking business in Livermore and a tattoo shop located in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Janette Carvajal is an economics graduate from San Jose State University who has spent the last 15 years in various fields. Though she has experienced many different roles during her lifetime, Janette Carvajal is now ready to explore her next adventure of being a business co-owner with her sister, she says. “With the support of the Uncle Sharkii family, I am prepared to give the entire business my all and am excited for what’s to come,” stated Janette Carvajal.

The duo will be opening three units over the next few months. The team points out that it was by chance that the team was inspired to open a Hawaiian Poke concept.

For Arlene Carvajal, Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is the answer to a long-awaited vision that she first had in 2018. “When I moved to Livermore, there was not one poke bar restaurant to be found,” recalled Arlene Carvajal. “I was willing to drive 40 miles just to get poke, which for the record, I did. I thought ‘why not open one myself’”. The deal was signed by the Carvajal team in June 2022.

The QSR poke concept has continued to see a high rate of expansion in 2022, with other locations in various stages of development for Texas, Utah, Hawaii, Nevada and California. For more information on how to become the next Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® franchisee, visit their website at www.unclesharkii.com .

