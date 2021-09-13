Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Lands 5 New Territories in Multi-Unit Deal

The famous poke franchise has experienced rapid growth during the pandemic.

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar ® has just announced its latest multi-unit deal to hit the Lone Star State.

Franchisees Julian Moore and Sipa Meacham are joining the Uncle Sharkii franchise family as multi-unit owners, adding five new locations throughout the Houston market. This newest deal brings the Uncle Sharkii total territory count to 19 since its franchise launch in the winter of 2019. “We are excited to see so many multi-unit franchisees come aboard,” stated Fen Reyes, Founder and CEO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®. “As we aggressively expand, these multi-unit franchises are helping shape Uncle Sharkii’s presence quickly here in the states.”

The brand has brought on several other multi-unit franchisees this year, from Los Angeles, California to Salt Lake City, Utah. Uncle Sharkii also continues to expand through multi-unit franchising in its home market of San Francisco, California.

The company is known for its Signature Hawaiian

Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, and Tropical Ice Cream. “Landing multi-unit franchisees in different markets has given rise to Uncle Sharkii, with extreme popularity and fame,” asserted Reyes.

There are minimal build-out and labor costs, plus comprehensive training included with each franchise. The brand is seeking to grow internationally alongside their US expansion, offering Master Franchises throughout the world. The initial franchise fee for Uncle Sharkii is $29,900 (USD). A total single-unit investment can range from $75,000 to $394,200.

According to Reyes, her team can be found as exhibitors at the International Franchise Expo in New York City. The event is being held at Javits Center on September 24th through September 25th. “We’d love to meet people who are interested in learning more about us, who want to explore more about the brand in person, and who have any questions at all,” stated Reyes.

For those wanting a fun QSR model to invest in, Uncle Sharkii is a catch! Visit https://www.unclesharkii.com to get started.

About Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area in Northern California, Uncle Sharkii touts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurant (QSR) poke concepts today, serving their SIGNATURE HAWAIIAN

Poke Bowls, Boba Milk-Teas, & Tropical Ice Cream. The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. and Internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information: https://www.unclesharkii.com .

Media Contact:

Raymond Reyes

raymond@unclesharkii.com

The post Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Lands 5 New Territories in Multi-Unit Deal first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.