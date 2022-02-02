Uncle Sharkii Makes a Splash in the San Francisco Bay Area

The newest location is coming soon to The Shoppes at Tanforan in San Bruno.

San Bruno, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) After months of unprecedented sales numbers, Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar ® is making yet another splash in the California market, this time in a strategically located shopping center in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area.

The newest franchise location was signed for by Amy Liu and is set to open this February at The Shoppes at Tanforan. The shopping area is packed full of dining, retail shops, and other activities. The center hosts special events and has its own rewards program. This will be the first boba tea and poke QSR to hit the collection of businesses. The Shoppes at Tanforan also serve as a transit hub for millions of passengers commuting to and from downtown San Francisco and beyond via The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART). “This is great! Uncle Sharkii will be able to serve not only mall patrons, but the many BART passengers on-the-go, on their way to work or on their way home,” pointed out Fen Reyes, Founder & CEO.

“We’re excited to share the tastes of Uncle Sharkii with the people of San Bruno, but most of all the region of the San Francisco Bay Area!” asserted Fen Reyes. “This grand opening means easier access to the delicious Uncle Sharkii menu. We will be the only brand focused on our Signature Hawaiian

Poke Bowls in the center.”

Liu has been a long-time employee of the company and has served as the Executive Trainer and the Director of Operations. The newest Uncle Sharkii location in San Bruno will be Liu’s second unit to open in a series of five. “With the Shoppes at Tanforan being so close to not only the local community but also the region’s largest airport – San Francisco International Airport – putting Uncle Sharkii on the map,” asserted Raymond Reyes, Co-Founder & COO. “Additionally, this gives thousands of daytime and evening consumers from the San Francisco Peninsula somewhere to get some great Poke Bowls, Boba Tea, and Tropical Ice Cream at great price points.”

The company is continuing to expand through franchising. Uncle Sharkii’s website has a list of currently targeted franchise markets for those seeking ownership. “This is an amazing time for business owners and franchisees. Business ownership is attainable, and our sales numbers and success of our franchisees proves it,” stated Raymond Reyes. “We have seen such great reception since our initial sales launch back in the summer of 2019. The rapid growth is astounding.”

The brand currently has 26 territories signed and in development spanning five states: California, Utah, Hawaii, Texas, and Nevada; many more are in the hopper in the next few months. Along with all this franchise success, Uncle Sharkii has two corporate locations at upscale shopping centers at the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord, California and International Marketplace in Honolulu, Hawaii. Uncle Sharkii currently has plans to further expand its corporate locations to 10 in a short period of time. More information can be found at https://www.unclesharkii.com .

Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® is a QSR restaurant serving delicious poke fare, boba milk teas, and tropical ice cream. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area in Northern California, the company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. and internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information: https://www.unclesharkii.com .

