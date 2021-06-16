Uncle Sharkii Makes a Big Catch with Multi-Unit Deal

The poke focused franchise now has 14 total franchise territories.

Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar ® is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the very first Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® in the State of Utah.

Franchisees Bruno & Jessica Picelli signed the multi-unit deal during the pandemic marking five territories in the brand’s network in the Salt Lake City, Utah market. The territory will cover five total units. The first location will be in City Creek Center with a grand opening on June 26th.

“This is a first-tier luxury mall with a live creek that runs through it,” pointed out Raymond Reyes, Co-Founder & COO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®. “It’s a beautiful international mall, ultra-luxurious with high end brands and both international and local driven traffic. For them to get into a space like this really shows the value of the brand and attests to their drive.”

Bruno & Jessica are an unstoppable couple from humble beginnings stemming from Jessica’s military service as a U.S Army Veteran, says Reyes. The team is backed by Bruno’s years of experience in management for a national restaurant brand in the local market.

As of now, the additional four units are in the works for Orem, Park City, and South Jordan plus the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Reyes says that the power franchise team had been looking for a poke franchise as good as Uncle Sharkii. “Jessica and Bruno liked us automatically from the start. They started out with one unit, but after they arrived in the San Francisco Bay Area and saw our flagship store up close, they fell in love with the team and our unsurpassed training and support. Simply put, they fell in love with our brand all over again,” recalled Reyes. “They signed for 4 additional units right away.”

The momentum is picking up for the brand, says Reyes. “We were founded in 2018 and launched our flagship store in summer of 2019. After a few months of sales, we were killing it! That’s when we made the move to franchising in late 2019,” he stated. “During that time, we signed on two locations in the San Francisco Bay Area.” The brand continued to see a large growth during the pandemic where it expanded by 12 additional locations, currently at (14) locations awarded.

Uncle Sharkii is seeking experienced multi-unit partners worldwide to invest in the story and passion of the Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® franchise with a healthy menu, minimal build-out and labor costs. The millennial type investors that are focused on a quick service opportunity will be pleased to know that Uncle Sharkii provides a comprehensive onboarding process with its extensive training and dedicated support team, says Reyes. Uncle Sharkii is dedicated to the development and ongoing operations of each franchisee. The initial franchise fee for Uncle Sharkii is $29,900 (USD) with the total single-unit investment ranging from $75,000 to $394,200.

“We have several potential international deals in the works, and we hope to sign that first Master Franchise deal in 2021,” stated Reyes.

About Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area in Northern California, Uncle Sharkii touts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurant (QSR) poke concepts today, serving their SIGNATURE HAWAIIAN

Poke Bowls, Boba Milk-Teas, & Tropical Ice Cream. The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. and Internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information: https://www.unclesharkii.com .

Media Contact:

Raymond Reyes

raymond@unclesharkii.com

The post Uncle Sharkii Makes a Big Catch with Multi-Unit Deal first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.