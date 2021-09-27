Uncle Sharkii Franchisee Bites Into New Territory

The grand opening of the newest store will be located at the Solano Town Center in California

Fairfield, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The sky’s the limit for Amy Liu as she opens her second Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar ®. This will be the second location to open in a series of five scheduled for opening in the post-pandemic recovery.

Liu is a long time friend of the restaurant and hospitality industry, bringing over a decade of operational wisdom to the table. From operational expertise to customer service finesse, Liu is a one-stop-entrepreneurial-shop. The newest store is in the local favorite food court of the Solano Town Center in Fairfield, California

Uncle Sharkii first became acquainted with Liu through her position at the company as the Executive Trainer and Director of Operations. As a highly successful Asian-female entrepreneur, Liu has leveraged her extensive experience in the industry to her benefit and rapidly built a legacy for herself. Initially, Liu worked her way through various positions in large restaurants. Often, she dealt with the operational nitty gritty, managing employees, and kitchen oversight. Today, as an Uncle Sharkii’s franchisee during the exciting ground floor period, Liu is experiencing rapid growth, already the owner of five franchise units.

“Amy is a real testament and inspiration for the small woman-owned businesses in America. It just takes lots of hard work, passion, and dedication and anybody can realize their American Dream,” stated Fen Reyes, Founder & CEO.

The burgeoning brand is a poke-focused, QSR concept, which focuses on malls, shopping centers, airports and high foot traffic areas. Uncle Sharkii was first founded in 2018 by Fen and Raymond Reyes, with the franchise launching in 2019, just one short year later. Currently, Uncle Sharkii has 19 territories signed with more in the works to be opened by the end of 2021. The company continues to seek out franchise partners, both state-side and internationally, to meet the growing demand for QSR poke concepts. More information can be found at https://www.unclesharkii.com .

