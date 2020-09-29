Uncle Julio’s Names Dan Wheeler New CMO

Restaurant group lands industry veteran to support company’s next level of growth

Irving, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Uncle Julio’s Restaurant Group has appointed noted industry marketer and innovator Dan Wheeler as Chief Marketing Officer. Wheeler brings more than 30 years of experience building compelling communications and brand experiences to support and further growth plans at Uncle Julio’s.

Wheeler’s role as CMO includes leading brand strategy, digital marketing, new revenue generation and menu innovation. As the digital space has become increasingly important for customer engagement, Wheeler will focus on expanding the use of technology to drive trial and loyalty among current and new audiences, as well as bringing a virtual brand to market. He reports to Tom Vogel, CEO of Uncle Julio’s Restaurant Group.

“Dan’s restaurant experience and innovative perspective make him a perfect fit for the stage we are at as a company,” Vogel said. “He will play an important role in driving growth across all of our concepts as we accelerate the pace of new initiatives related to growing off-premise and on-premise sales.”

In a year that has necessitated reinvention for many brands, Uncle Julio’s has been able to successfully leverage its focus on quality, freshness and creating memories in new and exciting ways.

An expanded to-go program has been a hit with customers, and by offering delivery through third-party partners, the brand has been able to provide its high-quality fare to a wider audience. Wheeler, a veteran of bringing brands like Wahlburgers, Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins into consumer’s daily lives in new and relevant ways, will help push transformation further for the group’s current portfolio of restaurants and pursue additional channels for revenue growth.

“I’m super pumped about the opportunity in front of us at Uncle Julio’s,” Wheeler noted. “When you have a company full of people fanatically dedicated to creating memorable experiences for all these years, who are also open to contemporary new ideas, the space is created for something magical to happen.”

About Uncle Julio’s

Uncle Julio’s serves made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, using fresh ingredients and authentic recipes to create its signature taste in everything from mesquite-grilled meats to hand-crafted margaritas. Headquartered in the Dallas, Texas area, the first Uncle Julio’s opened in 1986 and continues to expand to define the polished casual Mexican industry. To find a location near you or to peruse the mouth-watering menu, visit UncleJulios.com , or connect with Uncle Julio’s on Facebook @UncleJulios and Instagram @UncleJuliosMexican .

Media Contact:

Suzanne Gentry Flodin

214-500-4289

suzanne@thegentryagency.com

