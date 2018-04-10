Uncle Julio’s Mexican restaurant to open at the Mall in Columbia this spring

Columbia will get a new Mexican spot this spring when Uncle Julio’s Mexican from Scratch opens.

The Texas-based chain known for its fresh ingredients and from-scratch approach to cooking will open at the Mall in Columbia. The restaurant will be located on the second floor of the mall near Sears.

The restaurant’s open kitchen allows customers to observe the cooking and preparation methods of the restaurant, which has 30 locations in seven states. The chain started in 1986.

From its fresh guacamole made tableside to margaritas and chocolate piñatas, the restaurant promises a welcoming environment with scrumptious food offerings.

“We deliver an upscale, authentic dining experience anchored by made-from-scratch freshness and a menu that offers the kind of interactive and memorable dining experiences our guests can’t get anywhere else,” said Tom Vogel, CEO of Uncle Julio’s, in a press release.

