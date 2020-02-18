Uncle Julio’s – Hacienda Colorado Opens in Wheat Ridge

First restaurant from two brands devoted to fresh, authentic Mexican cuisine debuts on February 18

Wheat Ridge, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) The delicious “Mountain Mex” taste of Hacienda Colorado will be joined by signature recipes from Texas-based Uncle Julio’s in the first restaurant to offer the best of both brands. Uncle Julio’s – Hacienda Colorado opens February 18 at 3298 Youngfield Street in the Applewood Village redevelopment.

“A tradition of memorable dining experiences anchored by made-from-scratch freshness is a signature of Hacienda Colorado, just as it is with Uncle Julio’s. This unique concept will offer guests the favorites they love with new experiences they won’t soon forget,” Harper Caron, president of Uncle Julio’s, said.

Hacienda Colorado regulars will find their favorites on a menu that includes delicious Mexican favorites with a unique “Mountain Mex” approach. Made-from-scratch sauces, including New Mexico Hatch Green Chile, Ghost Pepper Caliente, Roasted Jalapeno, Agave Queso and more, complement an Ultimate Burrito or Mountain Mex Burrito Bowl made to your taste. Your choice of protein includes Fire-grilled Garlic Shrimp with pineapple and cucumber-jicama slaw, grille steak, grilled chicken with avocado, or even Portobello mushrooms. Delicious Street Tacos are straight from the heart of Mexico with fire-grilled corn tortillas filled with melted cheese, roasted habanero salsa, roasted jalapeno peppers and your choice of grilled chicken, carnitas, fire-grilled garlic shrimp and grilled steak.

At Uncle Julio’s – Hacienda Colorado, guests can also enjoy Uncle Julio’s signature items, such as signature mesquite-grilled fajitas, the interactive experience of designing your own tableside guacamole made fresh for you at your table, and the unforgettable fun of cracking open and eating a Chocolate Piñata.

Uncle Julio’s – Hacienda Colorado will be a two-story, 9,731-square-foot restaurant in Wheat Ridge. Guests will enjoy the fresh mountain air on a second-floor patio that will feature doors that can be rolled up to open the whole second floor to the outdoors. A beautifully intricate and colorful mural by artist Claudio Limon greets guests in the bar on the first floor where it is featured on the grand wall that reaches up to the second floor. Another bar on the second floor welcomes guests to enjoy the view.

In the kitchen, a unique mesquite carbón grill will add a tasty signature to grilled meat dishes. Guests will enjoy a “cocina” just outside of the kitchen, where they can see meals being prepped, and fresh tortillas finishing their baking in the tortilla machine. The modern industrial décor will be welcoming and inviting for occasions such as business lunches, meals with the family, date night, and more. Guests may relax on the patio, take a table inside, or sit at the bar. Anywhere they choose, they will enjoy a full menu of food and drink options.

For all the latest news, connect on Facebook @UncleJulios and on Instagram @UncleJuliosMexican .

Uncle Julio’s – Hacienda Colorado serves made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, using fresh ingredients and authentic recipes to create its signature taste in everything from mesquite-grilled meats to hand-crafted margaritas. Guests find memorable dining experiences through a welcoming atmosphere and interactive menu, such as watching guacamole made tableside, looking into the open kitchen to see dishes being prepared, or cracking open a Chocolate Piñata. From family celebrations to lunch meetings, date nights and more, the atmosphere of Uncle Julio’s – Hacienda Colorado – is welcoming for a variety of occasions. Group dining, catering and to-go are also offered to allow guests to personalize their experience.

Media Contacts:

Suzanne Gentry Flodin

214-500-4289

suzanne@thegentryagency.com

Rachel Hedstrom

972-365-7741

rachel@thegentryagency.com