Uncle Julio’s CEO Adds President to Title





Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Uncle Julio’s Restaurant Group today announced that Tom Vogel, the restaurant group’s CEO, has also again been named the brand’s president.

Vogel joined Uncle Julio’s in 2013 and has run the daily business of the company since his hiring. After the passing of Uncle Julio’s President Harper Caron on August 7, 2021, Vogel has resumed his role as both president and CEO.

Vogel continues his daily work with the experienced and tenured operations team of Uncle Julio’s, which includes Vice President of Culinary Ron Vasquez, who has been with Uncle Julio’s for 24 years; Vice President of Operations John Johnson, a 17-year veteran of Uncle Julio’s; and Vice President of Training and Strategic Initiatives Katie Kafer, who has been with the company 10 years.

“The deeply committed professionals on the Uncle Julio’s operations team and across the company are the reason we continue to deliver from-scratch Mexican memories for our guests,” Vogel said. “It’s been an honor to lead Uncle Julio’s tenured leadership and operations teams over the last eight years and I look forward to cultivating high-quality new leaders and new locations.”

A restaurant industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, Vogel heads operations, growth and development for Uncle Julio’s Restaurant Group. Vogel holds a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from the University of Central Florida and a master’s in business administration from the University of Florida. He and his wife, Denise, have four children.

Uncle Julio’s Restaurant Group, which includes the Uncle Julio’s, Hacienda Colorado, and Savage Burrito brands, serves made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, using fresh ingredients and authentic recipes to create its signature taste in everything from mesquite-grilled meats to hand-crafted margaritas. Headquartered in the Dallas, Texas area, the Uncle Julio’s Restaurant Group now includes 41 restaurants across 11 states with plans to open three to six new locations in 2022. For more information, please visit https://unclejuliosrestaurantgroup.com .

Media Contacts:

Suzanne Gentry Flodin

214-500-4289

suzanne@thegentryagency.com

Rachel Hedstrom

972-365-7741

rachel@thegentryagency.com

The post Uncle Julio’s CEO Adds President to Title first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.