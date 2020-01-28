Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka Partners with the CRA Foundation

Charitable Alliance Will Benefit Restaurants Care Program Supporting Restaurant Workers Who Have Fallen on Hard Times

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The California Restaurant Association Foundation (CRAF) , a non-profit that invests in and empowers California’s restaurant workforce, is proud to announce its partnership with Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka (Uncle Ed’s) to benefit CRAF’s Restaurants Care program providing emergency assistance to restaurant workers who have experienced sudden tragedies and hardships. Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka, a premium, all natural spirits company who crafts naturally gluten-free, non-GMO vodka for people who want to drink and do good, chose to partner with CRAF to further the company’s mission of supporting causes that make the world a better place.

As a purpose driven brand in the alcohol space, Uncle Ed’s is committed to using its product and platform to drive change by partnering with like-minded organizations. In addition to an ongoing partnership with a percentage of product sales going directly to Restaurants Care, Uncle Ed’s made a $5,000 donation to CRAF at an event that took place at the House of Blues Anaheim on January 23, 2020.

“It’s in the spirit of community and Uncle Ed’s mission to give back that we identified Restaurants Care, and all the amazing work they do for the restaurant community, as an organization we wanted to align our brand with,” said Walt Kerpa, CEO of Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka and brother to Uncle Ed himself. “Ed got his start working in a restaurant and our whole team felt strongly about providing support to those who are pouring our drinks, serving our food and playing a role in making our restaurant experiences memorable.”

The support of Uncle Ed’s will go towards grants covering basic living expenses which help employees and their families get back on their feet after a time of hardship including illness, accidents and natural disasters. These grants provide much-needed financial assistance, giving back to the hardworking people who operate our communities’ restaurants – chefs, cooks, bussers, bartenders, servers and dishwashers – in their greatest time of need.

“We are thrilled to partner with Uncle Ed’s and their team of visionaries committed to making a positive impact on our planet and its inhabitants, and we’re honored they have chosen to invest in Restaurants Care,” said Alycia Harshfield, Executive Director of CRAF. “Their generous contributions will make a lasting impact on the restaurant community providing much-needed hope to those who have fallen on dark times.”

For more information about CRAF and the Restaurants Care program, visit www.calrestfoundation.org . To learn more about Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka, visit www.uncleedsdamngood.com .

About the California Restaurant Association Foundation (CRAF)

California is home to more than 90,000 eating and drinking places that ring up more than $72 billion in sales and employ more than 1.6 million workers, making restaurants an indisputable driving force in the state’s economy. The California Restaurant Association Foundation is a non-profit that empowers and invests in California’s restaurant workforce. Founded in 1981, CRAF supports the restaurant community through emergency assistance grants for restaurant workers facing a hardship, job and life skills training for 13,500 high school students each year, and scholarships. For more information visit www.calrestfoundation.org .

About Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka

Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka is an all natural spirits company focused on sustainability and a purpose-driven mission. We are a small, family owned company that crafts our vodka with the finest ingredients and with the least amount of waste and packaging. This ensures we stay true to our overarching pillars; to simplify, sustain, and give back. For more information visit www.uncleedsdamngood.com .