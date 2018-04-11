Ultimate guide to lunch in Chicago's Loop: 24 best spots 

Never has there been a better time to flee your Loop office building and get lunch.

You never had to convince me. I mean, would you rather nibble on some sad salad in the grim yellow light of your business's windowless break room, or walk among the sterling skyscrapers in one of the most architecturally interesting places on earth? I've lived in Chicago for 10 years, and I still can't make it a block without gazing up in awe like some slack-jawed tourist.

Used to be, people had the rightful claim that the lunch options in the Loop never measured up with the scenery. That's not true anymore. From stellar barbecue to the finest deep dish in the city, I know of no other neighborhood where such a large number of high quality lunch spots exist in such a condensed space. If you work in the area, consider yourself lucky.

We should thank Revival Food Hall, which has been the epicenter for lunch in the Loop since opening. The glimmering food hall launched a delicious arms race in 2016 when it attracted a horde of hip local eateries, instead of relying on the usual fast-food suspects. Ever since, the number of national burger joints in the Loop has decreased, while intriguing quick-service options have multiplied.

This is true even though I excluded restaurants from nearby River North and West Loop, two of the finest restaurant neighborhoods in the country. But as far as I know, lunch break only lasts an hour, or even 30 minutes, and most don't enjoy hoofing it more than half a mile to scarf down a sandwich. For boundaries, I used the Chicago River to the north and west, Michigan Avenue to the east, and Congress Parkway to the south.

This is also no time for sit-down restaurants, where ordering requires a waiter or waitress. While fine for a business lunch, that's another list. All of these spots prize speed, making it easy to swing by and grab a bite on a busy business day.

Lunch in the Loop is always changing. Restaurants open and close with frightening frequency, and a promising new food hall (Wells St. Market) is waiting in the wings. But after spending a month eating at three to four spots a day, I have a pretty good grasp of the lunch choices right now. Click through the photo gallery at the top of this article for my 24 favorite spots for a quick lunch in the Loop.

nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @nickdk

What to eat for lunch today -- check out our daily guide »

Is Chicago's best deep dish hiding in a glorified food court? »

Review: Everything worth eating in Revival Food Hall (Hint: It's everything) »