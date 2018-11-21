The Ultimate Comfort Food! New Mac & Cheese BBQ Brisket Sandwich Is Erbert & Gerbert’s Limited Time Offer

Runs from November 26th to February 10th

Eau Claire, WI (RestaurantNews.com) Erbert & Gerbert’s fans will soon be wrapping their hands around the sandwich that combines both comforts of home cooking: Mac & Cheese and BBQ Brisket! This amazing sandwich starts out with Mac & Cheese at the bottom and is layered with BBQ Brisket and topped with Citrus Chipotle BBQ sauce. Bread can be chosen from one of five options available.

All participating Erbert & Gerbert’s locations will be offering the Mac & Cheese BBQ Brisket beginning November 26 until February 10, 2019. It will be available starting at $6.79. A simple side order of Mac & Cheese is also available for $4.99.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our menu offerings,” said Eric Wolfe, president and CEO of Erbert & Gerbert’s. “It’s about sandwiches you can’t find in a normal sub shop. It’s part of our culture. We’re so excited to offer our guests something new and unique to try.”

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., and themed originally from a child’s storybook. One of the stories goes like this. Erbert and Gerbert had a very special relationship as brothers; they were the two best friends that anyone could ever have. One day while traveling along on Halleys Comet, Erbert asked Gerbert if he knew how the human brain worked. Gerbert, quickly trying to come up with an intelligent answer, found himself puzzled and told his brother he had no clue. Erbert told Gerbert all about how information in our brains passes through electrical and chemical signals that are carried by Neurons through special connections called synapses. Without Neurons and the synapses that allow that information to be carried through, life would not exist. It’s the same relationship that Mac & Cheese has to BBQ Brisket and Erbert has to Gerbert. There are things in this world that just cannot exist without each other. You might say, it’s a match made in cosmic heaven.

Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to more than 90 locations in 16 states, with locations ranging from urban centers to rural areas. President and CEO Eric Wolfe led an investment group to acquire the company in 2004. For franchising information, visit http://www.erbertandgerberts.com.

