The Ultimate Caribbean Restaurant Is Back in New York

(RestaurantNews.com) October 27th 2018 will be the official return of Gabrielle’s NY The Ultimate Caribbean Fusion Restaurant. As JR Allen, lead partner of the restaurant says “ It’s been far too long since a quality full service sit down Caribbean Restaurant has been in New York.” Gabrielle’s NY, which is named after JR’s daughter, who passed away in 2004 at age 6 from Brainstem Glioma, a malignant tumor in the glial cells of the brain or spine.

“We first had a location in the North East Bronx. Then we moved our operation to City Island, a famous area for seafood in New York.” Then Mr. Allen put the restaurant on hold while he concentrated on his two other children Khalea and Jeremy and his mortgage business. “For the few years I didn’t have a restaurant, everyone would ask me when I would get back into the restaurant business? They missed the quality of food and entertainment that we were known for.”

So JR and his team scouted for a new location. One member of his team came across a vacant restaurant that he used to work in. When JR and the rest of the team set eyes on it, they knew this was the new home of Gabrielle’s NY. They spent almost an entire year fixing it up. The result is a 200 plus seat restaurant with a Private Party Room for those special occasions up to 70 people. The once small kitchen now boasts a 50- foot hood for cooking, a full portable stage for weekend entertainment, a coatroom for over 250 coats and a parking lot that would make a multiplex theatre jealous. Not to mention a 15- seat bar with wheelchair section, 12 50” Flat Screens and Take Out and Catering Departments.

JR says his food is “Fantabulous!” From Gab’s Original Ackee Roll to the Lobster Pasta, to the back home style Oxtails, Curried Goat, Jerk Chicken and Gabrielle’s Escovitch Red Snapper and so much more. You will never be disappointed. You can check out all the delivery services Gabrielle’s NY has to offer as well as see the full Dine In and Take Out menus at www.GabriellesNY.com. As JR is quick to point out, “This is The Dining Excitement You’ve Been Missing…”

Gabrielle’s NY

810 Pelham Pkwy

Pelham Manor, NY 10803

914- 740- 5256

www.GabriellesNY.com