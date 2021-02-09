Skip to main content
Menu
Cook
All Recipes
Quick & Easy
Special Occasions
How To
Kitchen & Tools
Chefs & Cookbooks
Breakfast
Desserts
Grilling
Drink
Eat/Dine
Video
Search Term
Search
Jerry Jackson / The Baltimore Sun
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
‘Ugly’: The Baltimore budget director’s word for the city’s financial outlook amid the coronavirus pandemic
February 9, 2021
From
www.baltimoresun.com
By
Emily Opilo
Jerry Jackson / The Baltimore Sun
Baltimore is $30 million short of its revenue projection for the fiscal year that ends June 30.