Uber Eats Exclusively Offering Free Hooters Delivery This Sunday

Select Customers Will Also Have the Chance to Receive a Special Gold Leafed Wing and Win Free Hooters Wings and Free Delivery for a Year from Uber Eats; Free Hooters Delivery from Uber Eats Only Available on Sunday, April 14

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters and Uber Eats are teaming up to exclusively offer free Hooters delivery for your planned viewing parties.

This Sunday only, April 14, customers can enter promo code “3EYEDOWL” when ordering from Hooters restaurants on Uber Eats and receive free delivery, on orders over $10.

Select customers, across the country, who order Hooters from Uber Eats will also have the chance to receive a special Gold Leafed Wing in a treasure chest and will automatically win free Hooters wings, with free delivery, for a year from Uber Eats, along with $500 in cash.

Hooters wing varieties including original-style, naked wings, smoked wings, Daytona Beach style wings, bacon wrapped wings and boneless wings, are all available in fifteen craveable sauces or one of five dry rubs, such as Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the food they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 200,000 restaurants in more than 350 markets across 36 countries and six continents to offer meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favorites to everyday national brand names, Uber Eats offers millions of dishes, reliably delivered fast and fresh in as little as 30 minutes.

Disclaimer

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open to legal residents of 50 US or DC, age 18 or older. Sweepstakes begins at 11:00 am ET on 4/14/19 and ends at 11:59 pm ET on 4/15/19. Uber Eats app required for mobile order entry method. Message and data charges may apply to mobile participation. If you are in possession of an eligible game piece, redeem the valid PIN Code at www.Hooters.com/UberEats and follow the on-screen entry instructions to determine if you are an instant winner of a grand prize. PIN Code must be redeemed by 4/28/19 or is void. See complete official rules for prize details and how to obtain a free game piece by mail at www.Hooters.com/UberEats. Maximum 6 grand prize awards available. Each grand prize consists of an Uber Eats promo code valid for redemption for up to 52 separate orders of Hooters Chicken Wings delivered through Uber Eats (with a maximum retail value not to exceed $15 per order) from participating Hooters restaurant locations (ARV per grand prize: $780 ea). Each order subject to applicable Uber Eats delivery fee, service fee and small order fee, and subject to available delivery areas with Uber Eats. Uber Eats promo code will expire on 6/30/2020 and any unused orders will be void. Uber Eats promo code may not be combined with any other promotion, discount or other offer. Uber Eats terms, conditions and other restrictions apply. Odds of winning based upon number of eligible entries received from all entry methods combined. SPONSOR: Hooters of America, LLC, 1815 The Exchange, Atlanta, GA 30339.

