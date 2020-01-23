Two Young & Eager Brothers are Next to Bring Co-branded Space with Roll On In & Buzzed Bull Creamery

The fourth co-branded location with two emerging brands, Roll On In & Buzzed Bull Creamery, announce another space to open in Charlotte, NC!

Charlotte, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) A set of young brothers sign with ELITE Franchise to bring another Roll On In & Buzzed Bull Creamery co-branded deal to their hometown Charlotte, North Carolina! With plans to open later this year, this location will be the fourth co-branded with many more locations (both co-branded and individual) to announce in the coming months. Charlotte Team has begun the process for locating the most fitting real estate location. Details to be announced as they develop.

The strategic alliance to bring these brands into a single space has been an ever evolving idea since Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery partnered with Elite Franchise the beginning of 2019. These co-branded spaces are gaining interest and popping up across the nation. The individual brands complement each other in many ways. From being leaders in their individual, fast growing industries to ability to create unique experiences and products for their customers, it’s no wonder these Charlotte brothers wanted to join the growing family.

For more information about franchising opportunities and how to join the Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery team, contact ELITE Franchise .

About Roll On In – Hibachi | Bowls | Sushi Burritos

Home of unique sushi burritos, sushi tacos, sushi donuts, and more, Roll On In takes their Asian fusion menu to another level. They offer 100s of choices to give your taste buds something unique and fresh in a fast casual environment. For more information, please visit www.rollonin.com .

About Buzzed Bull Creamery

Buzzed Bull Creamery is a family friendly liquid nitrogen creamery hand crafting the freshest ice cream and milkshakes. They have plenty of options to captivate audiences of all ages with the ability to infuse alcohol into adults’ sweet treats (21+) while maintaining the originality of the American staple. For more information, please visit www.buzzedbullcreamery.com .