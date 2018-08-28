Two-year anniversary prompts two-day celebration at Oozlefinch

The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery will celebrate its two-year anniversary on the historic grounds of Fort Monroe this weekend with two full days of brews, food trucks and live music.

The brewery, located at 81 Patch Road, has dubbed this weekend “the Oozleversary,” and will whet appetites from 7-11 p.m. Friday night by tapping a reserve keg of its Ox Cart Imperial Porter.

On Saturday and Sunday, events will begin at 11 a.m. and go all day. Special beer releases are planned, and some of the region’s top food trucks will be on hand, including Stuft, Flame and Pie, and Sinful Treats.

Saturday’s live music will come from Zack Salsberry at 3 p.m. and the Red Stapler Duo at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Brackish Water Jamboree will play at 3 p.m., and the Jason Cale Trio at 7 p.m.

There is no admission charge. For details, call 757-224-7042 or visit oozlefinchbeers.com.

New restaurant in Poquoson

A long-empty space in Poquoson will get a new tenant — a restaurant called McFatter’s that will offer traditional American fare with a bit of Irish influence.

The restaurant will open in the shopping center space at 575 Wythe Creek Road that has been empty since the Briar Patch Tea Room closed three years ago. Proprietor Crystal McFatter plans to open next week, and possibly by this weekend.

McFatter spent the past 18 years at George’s in Poquoson, starting as bartender and eventually becoming manager. George’s is now closed, as new owner Tony Hilario (of TJ’s in Newport News) prepares to re-brand it for re-opening later this fall.

McFatter said her new restaurant will have “an Irish pub flair.” There will be staples such as burgers and quesadillas, but also bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie. She plans to open at 6 a.m. with a breakfast menu, and offer steamed shrimp specials Monday nights. She also hopes to recognize the area’s military and veteran presence with the restaurant’s decor and by offering specials for military members.

Mark your calendar

Hampton will honor its favorite crustaceans Sept. 8, with the Crabtown Seafood Festival around Mill Point Park and Carousel Park.

The event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., features seafood vendors, activities and lots of educational exhibits about the Chesapeake Bay and its edible bounty that has always been such a prominent part of Hampton’s identity and economy.

Visit hampton.gov/crabtown for more information.

