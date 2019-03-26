Two vegan restaurants and a ramen spot coming to Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Two new vegan restaurants and a ramen place are coming to a luxury apartment building along the Inner Harbor.

Utseke Ramen is set to open this May at 414 Light St., said Stephen Gorn, CEO of Questar Properties. And this summer will see the arrival of two plant-based eateries, Plant Food + Wine and Double Zero, a pizzeria. Both have locations in New York and Los Angeles.

Gorn said he “absolutely” thinks that Baltimore is ready for two more vegan restaurants, both of which will be overseen by chef Matthew Kenney. “His style of cuisine, which is every cutting edge, appeals to everyone — you don’t need to be a vegan to appreciate it,” Gorn said.

Offerings at Plant Food + Wine will include kimchi dumplings and kelp noodle cacio e pepe. Diners at Double Zero can choose from items like farro fennel sausage pizza.

Gorn has eaten a vegan diet since 1988. “It’s a trifecta: Good for the animals. Good for the planet. Good for me.”

A coffee and juice shop and another fine dining spot will open this fall, Gorn said — for a total of five restaurants.

At 500 feet tall, the 414 Light St. building is the tallest residential tower in Maryland, according to Questar. The Transamerica building retains its status as the city’s tallest building, at 528 feet.

It’s also among the most expensive addresses in Baltimore, with some penthouses renting for $8,000 per month, The Baltimore Sun reported last year. The building sits on the former headquarters site of the McCormick spice company.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik