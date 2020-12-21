  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Two Towson banks targeted in related robberies, police say: Towson and Cockeysville area crime

December 21, 2020 | 6:00am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Taylor DeVille
Karl Merton Ferron

Towson and Catonsville crime log.