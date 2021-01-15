April Gamiz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Two teens accused in slaying of Whitehall High School student during Bethlehem robbery face trial; two others are in hearings

January 15, 2021
From www.mcall.com
By
Sarah M. Wojcik
April Gamiz

Four teens charged in slaying of Aiden Toussaint in Bethlehem are in court today