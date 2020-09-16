Armando L. Sanchez
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Two shootings in two days, a block apart in Albany Park. ‘It’s too much blood. It’s not going to stop because people don’t know how to forgive.’

September 16, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Paige Fry
Armando L. Sanchez

Mariuxi Benitez heard seven gunshots. Her teenage daughter thought it sounded like two guns firing.