Two Rivers takes home a bronze from the Great American Beer Festival

Easton’s Two Rivers Brewing earned a bronze medal at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival, held this weekend in Denver.

Two Rivers’ “Bangor Slate Baltic Porter” was one of five PA beers to win and the only one from the Valley this year. The beer was honored in the Baltic-Style Porter category.

From Two Rivers’ description of the beer: “At a robust 8.4 percent ABV it is toasty and warming with flavors of licorice and raisins. Roasty without being burnt. Named for the slate mined just north of Easton in Bangor, PA, which was regarded as the best roofing slate in the world due to its exceptional density.”

The Great American Beer Festival awards gold, silver and bronze medals in 102 beer-style categories. Five different three-hour judging sessions take place over the three-day period during the week of the festival.

The festival, which has been held annually since 1982, is presented by the Brewers Association, a not-for-profit educational and trade organization that is devoted to making quality brewing and beer information available to anyone. The festival is the American brewing industry’s top public tasting opportunity and competition. About 4,000 beers were entered this year.

The Brewers Association also promotes and protects American craft beer, American craft brewers, and the community of brewing enthusiasts.

Info on the festival: www.greatamericanbeerfestival.com.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628