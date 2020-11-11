Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Two people shot, one killed in separate incidents Wednesday in Baltimore

November 11, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
McKenna Oxenden
Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun

Two people were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents Wednesday in Baltimore, police said.