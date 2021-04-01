Two New Açaí Smoothies on Deck at Juice It Up!

Leading Smoothie, Bowl & Raw Juice Franchise Continues to Lead in Superfruit Innovation

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, is thrilled to announce it has expanded its already extensive line of nutritionally-dense açaí products with two delicious new options, the much anticipated Chocolate Dipped Açaí smoothie and Açaí Berry smoothie are now available through June 2021. The Chocolate Dipped Açaí smoothie, boasting 9 grams of protein, is a creamy blend of Sambazon® organic açaí, soy milk, ripe banana, and chocolate, perfect for treating yourself guilt-free. The refreshingly fruity Açaí Berry smoothie is packed with fiber and vitamin C, and features Sambazon® organic açaí, strawberries, and tart blueberries. These two new smoothie additions are antioxidant powerhouses loaded with vitamins, nutrients and healthy omega fats that boost natural energy and help guests feel fuller longer.

“Açaí is one of our favorite tropical superfruits to work with when dreaming up new products at Juice It Up! because it’s as delicious as it is healthy,” said Susan Taylor, Juice It Up!’s President and CEO. “We were the very first raw juice and smoothie chain to bring açaí to the west coast, and our commitment to supporting guests’ health and wellbeing through deliciously functional nutrition is stronger than ever. So, while these two new açaí-based smoothies taste quite indulgent, they are also fueling your body with some seriously good-for-you nutrients.”

A trailblazer in introducing exotic and lesser-known superfruits to the masses, Juice It Up! has earned a reputation for serving the best tasting smoothies, bowls, and fresh raw juices in the industry. Always ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! is committed to keeping guests informed about the ingredients that go into their fresh creations, with the goal of helping them make educated decisions based on their personal tastes and wellness goals. The brand continues to be at the forefront of menu and product innovation to support these multi-purpose objectives.

Throughout the month of April, Juice It Up! will be offering a variety of exclusive rewards for loyalty members via its mobile app to celebrate April Açaí Month alongside longtime acai partner, Sambazon ®. Available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores, Juice It Up’s newly updated mobile app makes it easy to order and pay ahead, earn loyalty points and redeem seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, order ahead, curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations.

Available through June 20, the NEW Chocolate Dipped Açaí and Açaí Berry smoothies will be featured on Juice It Up!’s menu alongside the brand’s many fan-favorite juices, superfruit bowls and classic and specialty smoothies. For the full menu and to find your nearest location visit www.juiceitup.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains, was founded in 1995 with its Franchise Support Center now located in Newport Beach, California. Juice It Up! designs every menu item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, strong new digital mobile ordering technology, a heavier focus on functional products and ingredient transparency, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

