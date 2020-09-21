Two more bourbons to add to your wish list from Heaven Hill, Beam

More big bourbons are heading to stores, guaranteed to give fans something to search for.

These two are both annual releases that offer something special each year.

Basil Hayden's 10 Year Bourbon

Beam Suntory announced that Basil Hayden's 10 Year Bourbon is back, although still in limited quantities.

One of the fastest-growing super premium bourbons, Basil Hayden's launched the 10 Year label in December 2018. It's a high-rye recipe, bottled at 80 proof.

According to the tasting notes, it has a nose of "big oak" with hints of char, vanilla and rye and an oak flavor "balanced by caramel sweetness and rye spice."

It's available now nationally, with a suggested retail price of about $70.

"Basil Hayden's 10 Year Bourbon is a truly unique expression that offers the perfect blend of our whiskey's trademark spice, balanced with a caramel sweetness and oak as a result of the extra aging in American Oak Barrels," said Jon Marks, brand director for Small Batch Whiskey at Beam Suntory. "This annual release offers something special for our fans to share with family and friends as they gather in a socially safe way."

2020 Parker's Heritage

Heaven Hill Distillery announced details on the 2020 limited edition Parker's Heritage Collection bourbon. This year's version will be "10 Year Old Heavy Char."

It's the 14th edition of the label created to honor late master distiller Parker Beam, who was diagnosed in 2010 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. The label continues to raise money for ALS research; since 2013 the Parker's Heritage Collection has raised more than $1 million.

This version begins shipping nationally this month and has a suggested price of $120. It's bottled at 120 proof and non-chill filtered.

This version uses Heaven Hill's traditional bourbon mashbill, aged in heavily charred barrels, resulting in intensified flavors.

The 102 barrels were aged on the sixth floor of rickhouse Y for 10 years, according to the news release. According to the tasting notes, the resulting bourbon has a caramel and maple sweetness, with a slight smokiness.

"The Parker's Heritage Collection is a testament to the attention to detail crafted throughout Heaven Hill's distilling legacy," said Susan Wahl, vice president, American Whiskies at Heaven Hill. "It is an honor to continue Parker's interest in innovation through this series and showcase the variety of Heaven Hill Distillery's portfolio. It is in tribute to Parker and his legacy that we continue to support ALS research and patient care with this series."

