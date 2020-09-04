  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Two men shot on Whitehall Street in Allentown, police investigating

September 4, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
FILE PHOTO

Allentown police are investigating after two men were shot Thursday afternoon in the city.