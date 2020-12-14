Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Two men shot in the head in separate shootings in Baltimore on Monday

December 14, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
McKenna Oxenden
Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun

Two men were shot in the head in separate shootings Monday across Baltimore, police said.