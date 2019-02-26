Two-level food hall coming to 'Big Red' office tower

DMK Restaurants plans a huge food hall in the former headquarters of CNA Financial, part of a major redevelopment of Chicago’s distinctive red skyscraper.

By early fall, the restaurant group behind such concepts as Ada Street and DMK Burger bar will open a two-level, 30,000-square-foot venue in the 45-story tower, making it among the largest in a growing list of Chicago food halls.

Called Hayden Hall, it will have more than a dozen food vendors curated by DMK’s David Morton and Michael Kornick, the company said. The venture, the first by DMK, is a partnership with Chicago developer John Buck Co.

The real estate firm is in the process of redeveloping the office tower at 333 S. Wabash Ave., formerly the CNA headquarters, which the insurer left last year for a new tower that John Buck built in the Loop.

Hayden Hall will stand out because of its size — it’s larger than most of its Chicago competitors, including the 24,000-square-foot Revival Food Hall in the Loop — and its format, Morton said.

Like others, Hayden Hall will feature food stations surrounding a communal seating area. Unlike most, it also will include pickup and delivery options as well as full-service, sit-down dining, Morton said.

Hayden Hall also will try to differentiate itself by serving all three meals and post-work drinks. It will include bars and restaurants from DMK and other vendors, said Morton, who declined to identify other concepts or vendors planned for the space.

“We were excited by the opportunity to solve what we think is a problem with food halls,” Morton said. “Is it possible to make a food hall experience in demand for all day and night, as opposed to mostly having an orientation toward lunch? We were keenly interested in that, and (John Buck) shared our excitement in developing that thinking.”

Northern Trust Corp. leased 462,000 square feet of CNA’s former space in the building, the Tribune reported in August 2017. The deal includes naming and signage rights, and Northern Trust will move in next year.

John Buck also is adding amenities, including a renovated lobby that will include Hayden Hall’s entrance and a second location of the company’s Werewolf Coffee Bar. The food hall also will occupy the entire second floor.

In addition to Ada Street and DMK Burger Bar, DMK’s other concepts include Fish Bar, Fort Willow and Marshall’s Landing in the Merchandise Mart.

DMK also will schedule meetings and private events in the space, as well as providing programming such as cooking demonstrations and speakers, Morton said.

DMK’s plans come amid explosive growth of food halls in Chicago and other large cities. In the Fulton Market district alone, there are three food halls in the works.

Morton downplayed any fears of there being too many food halls chasing diners.

“There’s a huge appetite in real estate to be able to offer this kind of experience to tenants,” Morton said. “What really attracted us was the nature of the real estate itself, specifically the location. We think the South Loop is underserved.”

Unlike food courts found in shopping malls and airports, food halls typically feature smaller local restaurants and chefs.

Formats can include several concepts from one operator — such as Eataly, Latinicity and Brendan Sodikoff’s recently opened Aster Hall — or stations from a variety of vendors.

DMK’s food hall is named for 19th-century architect Sophia Hayden, who designed the Women’s Building for the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. Hayden Hall is being designed by Karen Herold of Studio K Creative.

