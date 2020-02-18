Two Iconic Maryland Brands – Ledo Pizza and OLD BAY – Team Up to Offer New Menu Items

Four new offerings showcasing sought-after limited edition Hot Sauce debut on Feb. 25

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ledo Pizza , the popular Maryland-based pizza brand, today announced that it will introduce several new recipes to its menu that incorporate the new limited edition OLD BAY Hot Sauce. Continuing its commitment to menu innovation, Ledo Pizza’s culinary team has crafted four new menu items that showcase the zesty kick of heat that has quickly won over the hearts (and mouths) of OLD BAY fans.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 25, guests will have the opportunity to savor these craveable new offerings:

OLD BAY Hot Sauce Jumbo Wings – Ledo Pizza’s award-winning Jumbo Wings smothered in OLD BAY Hot Sauce. Served with celery and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dipping sauces. Available in quantities of 6, 12, 18, 25 or 50.

Price: (6) $8.99 (12) $15.99 (18) $22.99 (25) $28.99 (50) $54.99

The Marylander Salad – Boneless Wings tossed in OLD BAY Hot Sauce served atop crisp greens, grape tomatoes, smoked Provolone, pre-cooked bacon and red onions.

Price: $9.99

OLD BAY Hot Chicken Pizza – Ledo Pizza’s signature sauce combined with OLD BAY Hot Sauce topped with Smoked Provolone cheese and grilled chicken.

Price: (8-inch) $9.49, (14-inch) $13.49, (18-inch) $20.49

The Chesapeake Sub – Crispy chicken smothered with OLD BAY Hot Sauce served on a toasted sub roll with OLD BAY hot mayo and sliced pickles.

Price: $8.74

“We are proud of our Maryland roots, just like our friends at OLD BAY,” said Ledo Pizza President Jamie Beall. “OLD BAY is the seasoning of Maryland and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have access to its limited edition OLD BAY Hot Sauce. It’s not every day that you see two iconic brands team up to create one-of-a-kind menu offerings. Combine the delicious, fresh taste of Ledo Pizza’s dishes with OLD BAY’s distinctive Chesapeake flavor and the result is nothing short of perfection.”

These innovative new menu items will only be available for a limited time, so be sure to visit your favorite Ledo Pizza restaurant before it’s too late. To find the location nearest you, visit ledopizza.com .

Ledo Pizza is known for its fresh, rectangular pizza and family-friendly service. Every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni that is cut onsite daily. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, wings, soup, salad and breadsticks.

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in 7 states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Virginia Cavaliers and the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .