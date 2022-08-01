Two Great Concepts. One Turnkey Franchise. SkinnyPizza and Acai Organic Bowls and Smoothies

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) SkinnyPizza®, the New York City-based chain that offers a healthier take on traditional New York-style pizza, and nutrient-rich Acai Gourmet Bowls and Smoothies are now available as a dual concept franchise, according to SkinnyPizza® Founder and CEO, Joseph Vetrano.

Describing his franchise mash-up as “America’s favorite food meets today’s hottest super food”, Vetrano, a veteran restaurateur, can now offer franchisees two popular concepts with one low cost of entry. He adds. “SkinnyPizza® and Acai is the only company incorporating sweet and savory in a single brand for round the clock sales.”

Proprietary Recipes Define the SkinnyPizza® and Acai Brands

SkinnyPizza® was founded in 2009 when Vetrano saw the health benefits of cutting carbohydrates and calories in classic food favorites. Vetrano calls his customizable SkinnyPizza® pies, “built without guilt.” SkinnyPizza® crust is made with no preservatives, additives or potassium bromates used in traditional crust recipes. All-natural plant-based crusts are made with real cauliflower and clean-label ingredients. SkinnyPizza® sauce is made from 100% USDA certified organic tomatoes. All meats are non-GMO and raised without hormones.

Acai Bowls and Smoothies was added to the franchise offering in 2020 to meet consumer demand with a fresh fruit and nutrient-rich menu for healthier on-the-go dining. Acai Organic Bowls and Smoothies use only the freshest, all natural ingredients and offer the perfect trifecta for franchisees: the growing trend toward one bowl meals, super food ingredients, and fresh fruit smoothies in a socially responsible business model. Menu items have zero added-sugar and use only ethically sourced, organic fruits and superfood toppings.

Partnering with a Franchise Expert

SkinnyPizza® and Acai has teamed with franchise industry expert, Gary Occhiogrosso, founder of Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC, to expand the turnkey SkinnyPizza® and Acai Gourmet Bowls and Smoothies fast casual QSR (quick service restaurant) business model to ten units by 2024. SkinnyPizza® and Acai franchises are currently available in NY, CT, PA, NJ and along the eastern seaboard.

According to Occhiogrosso, “This dual franchise concept comes from owners with a proven history of operating successful restaurants. SkinnyPizza® and Acai Gourmet Bowls and Smoothies use a smaller footprint than traditional QSRs which means lower build out and real estate costs, as well as more flexibility in restaurant configuration.”

For more information visit skinnypizza.com or contact Marisa Rae at 917.991.2465 or info@frangrow.com.

Contact:

Marisa Rae

Franchise Growth Solutions

917-991-2465

info@frangrow.com

The post Two Great Concepts. One Turnkey Franchise. SkinnyPizza and Acai Organic Bowls and Smoothies first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.