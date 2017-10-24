Two Finger Lake Area Pizza Huts to Be Auctioned . . . Sells Online Only, Regardless of Price

(RestaurantNews.com) The former Pizza Hut located at 107 Utica St., Hamilton NY 13346, Madison County, consists of the 1,710±SF Restaurant Building on .5± Acres. The building is typical “family-style” dine-in construction with the signature red roof. The property is located within the historic Village of Hamilton, zoned Planned Business and offers 32± striped parking spaces, two of which are market handicapped and small storage shed. This is an absolute auction, both properties are selling “as is/where is” to the highest bidder, regardless of price. A 10% Buyers Premium will be added to the winning bid amount. Online Only. www.AMCbid.com

Hamilton Property Inspections: Nov. 8th at 3 PM and Nov. 15th at 11 am SHARP.

Bid deadline: Wednesday, November 15th at 2:00 pm ET

107 Utica St., Hamilton, NY 13346

The second Former Pizza Hut is located at 812 Hamilton St. Geneva, NY 14456 in Ontario County. The 2,074±SF former Pizza Hut restaurant, built in 1976 on .8± acres, consists of typical “family-style” dine-in Pizza Hut construction with a red “hat” roofline and angular window design. Locally referred to as 815 Hamilton St. the parcel has a physical address of 812 NY State Route 5, with 150 feet of frontage on this main road headed through Geneva. Zoned B1 – General Business, The restaurant has 39± striped parking spaces, including one marked handicapped, and a small storage shed. The parking lot also has access to another 12± spaces located on the adjoining parcel that is not included in this auction. Please see Easement and Restriction Agreement regarding this parking area. This is an absolute auction; both properties are selling “as is/where is” to the highest bidder, regardless of price. A 10% Buyers Premium will be added to the winning bid amount. Online Only. www.AMCbid.com

Geneva Property Inspections: Monday, Nov. 6th & Monday, Nov. 13th at 11:00 am ET SHARP.

Bid deadline: Wednesday, November 15th at 2:00 pm ET

Also selling in this Absolute Auction: Former Joe’s Crab Shack restaurant in Houston, TX.

812 Hamilton St. Geneva, NY 14456

Auction Management Corporation conducts this auction in Conjunction & Cooperation with:

William Kent Inc, NY Broker, Lic #31KE0298344

Local Contact:

David Kent

585-739-5609

david@williamkentinc.com