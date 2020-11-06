Igor Vershinsky
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Two die in Windham trailer fire, town official says

November 6, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey
Igor Vershinsky

Two people died in a trailer fire in North Windham early Friday, a town official says.