Two craft breweries slated to open this summer in Allentown

The Lehigh Valley’s thirst for craft beer is unrelenting, with Allentown set to double its number of breweries this summer.

The city, which is home to Fegley’s Allentown Brew Works and HiJinx Brewing Co., is expected to welcome two new craft breweries — Salmon Pants Brewery and Seven Sirens Brewing Co. — in early summer.

Salmon Pants is expected to open “probably in June” at 100 E. Susquehanna St., co-owner Jonathan Rotger said.

Rotger and his business partner, John Patello, are looking to create a “friendly environment offering unique beers” along with food, an arts outreach program, entertainment and learning experiences on self-sustaining food production programs, Rotger said.

Renovations began in September on the former Williams Cafe space, Rotger said.

A new 48-seat tasting room will feature tables with chairs and a custom bar with seating for 12-18 people.

A wide variety of beers will be offered on 10 taps, with a few being staples and others “constantly changing,” Rotger said.

“The basis for our beers are recipes that use infused flavors, such as coffee, fruits and honey, that can be sourced from responsible producers,” Rotger said. “The concept is to mix world flavors with local tastes to create a unique blend and experience.”

The business partners’ friends and family have deemed a coffee porter and lychee-flavored beer as popular brews thus far.

“People are really loving the different tastes that we’re offering,” Rotger said.

As is the case with Salmon Pants’ beer, the partners are planning made-to-order food that will change regularly and feature locally sourced ingredients as much as possible, Rotger said.

Menu highlights will include pizzas, sandwiches, vegetarian dishes and seafood selections such as sushi.

“We bought land up by Blue Mountain and we’re going to be raising money to farm there, so we can grow our own food and be very sustainable,” said Rotger, noting the brewery also will be growing plants indoors via aquaponics.

Patello, a former U.S. Army officer with an MBA from Lehigh University, and Rotger, an experienced programmer and scientist with degrees in chemistry, biology, genetics and six different programming languages, also are looking to give back to the community.

They are planning to offer a community garden, local scholarship program, entrepreneurial assistance and educational programs focused on urban farming techniques.

Salmon Pants’ name originated from a conversation that Rotger and Patello had about “trust-fund” culture and how funny it was that most wealthy people had a habit of wearing pastel colored pants on their boats.

“Salmon-colored pants or shorts seemed to be the most popular color,” Rotger said.

Seven Sirens is hoping to open by early summer in a refurbished building at 526 S. Aubrey St., near Keck Park, according to Jordan Serulneck, who operates the business with Josh Divers.

The partners, who have several years of homebrewing experience, started offering tastings of their beer a few months ago at Allentown Beer Fest and Lehigh Valley Craft Beerfest in Allentown.

"We're going to have seven flagship beers and that will be everything from a light cream ale to imperial stouts, " Serulneck said. " … We're always going to have experimental beers on tap as well."

The partners are planning a seven-barrel brew system and envision the 6,000-square-foot brewery and beer hall, accommodating more than 100 people, to be open six days a week with live music and games such as pool, pingpong and foosball.

During the summer, an outdoor beer garden spanning more than an acre would host live music and games as well, Serulneck said.

