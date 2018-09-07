Two chefs join forces to offer tarts, meat pies and more at upcoming Easton bakery

Two local chefs are melding their culinary talents to bring a delicious new concept to downtown Easton.

Pie + Tart, dubbed an “urban bakery,” is expected to open in about a month at 444 Northampton St., according to co-owner Anne Gerr, who previously operated pop-up Mediterranean restaurant Tart for four weeks this summer at Easton’s FoodWorkz, a restaurant incubator inside shared commercial kitchen Common Space, a few blocks away.

The upcoming business takes its name from the sweet and savory tarts that Gerr plans to offer and the Australian-style meat pies that Gerr’s partner, Lisa Yelagin, makes.

The pair met at Common Space, where Yelagin operated Two in Hand Pie Cafe & Milk Bar from June to August.

Yelagin, of Easton, specializes in “two in hand pies” that are savory on one end and sweet on the other.

The pies, which include pork and sage sausage combined with apple pie filling, were traditionally made by farmers’ wives using the previous night’s leftovers

“[Yelagin] is sort of the two-crust gal and I’m the one-crust gal,” Gerr said.

Gerr, of Bloomsbury, N.J., makes a wide variety of tarts — from a grilled vegetable tart with herbed feta and ricotta cheese to a mascarpone tart with wild raspberries and almond chocolate.

Pie + Tart also will offer quiches of various sizes, coffee, teas and milkshakes, Gerr said.

The take-out bakery, across from the State Theatre, will fill the storefront previously occupied by Peruvian and Colombian restaurant El Chasqui, which closed in August.

Gerr and Yelagin are adding cosmetic touches to the space, including light gray wall paint.

Pie + Tart will supplement a handful of other Easton bake shops, including Easton Baking Co., Sweet Girlz Bakery, Barred & Broody Bakeshop at the Easton Public Market, Matty’s Marvelous Makery at Common Space and the upcoming Cake & Corolla.

