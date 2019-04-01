Two Brothers Brewing closes Craftsman Cafe, Modern Tavern in Naperville to make way for Barrel House

The Craftsman Cafe in downtown Naperville served its last cups of coffee Sunday.

The business has closed as the owners overhaul the first-floor space and tavern above it to make way for the Two Brothers Barrel House, expected to open mid-April.

Patrons arriving Monday morning at the 16 W. Jefferson Ave. location found the windows papered over and signs announcing the closure and reopening date posted on the front window.

A “now hiring” sign for the Barrel House was also in the window.

The new Barrel House is to have a “family-friendly atmosphere” and will serve as home for Two Brothers Artisan Spirits Co., according to a news release from Two Brothers. Spirits are distilled and produced at Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora.

Two Brothers makes vodka, rum and coffee liqueur as well as canned cocktails and vodka sodas. The company plans to sell those products and will offer craft cocktails, special drink features and spirits flights at the Barrel House, the release said.

“This new concept will give us the opportunity to feature our fast growing spirits company,” Two Brothers co-founder Jason Ebel said. “Our spirits have really taken off so we need a home to highlight our products. Two Brothers Barrel House will showcase these products in a bunch of fun and creative ways.”

The new two-story bar and restaurant will serve Americana comfort foods, like barbecue ribs and fried chicken, according to the news release.

The beer menu will include Two Brothers brews and guest beers. Wine and hand-spun “adult” milkshakes will also be available.

“We’ve already got some fun new plans for this location, including live music every weekend, Bloody Mary brunches, and kid- and adult-style milkshakes,” Ebel said.

“While we loved and were proud of what The Craftsman provided and the products we created, we’re excited that this new direction will provide a casual, family-friendly experience that Two Brothers fans have come to expect from us.”

A third-floor cocktail bar in the same building will remain open during construction.

The Craftsman opened in September 2016. The first floor offered Two Brothers coffee, pastries, sandwiches, and fresh juices and smoothies. Diners at Modern Tavern on the second floor could find burgers, steak, pasta, beer, wine and cocktails on the menu.

Two Brothers also operates the Tap House in Warrenville, the Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora, and a brewery and tap house in Scottsdale, Ariz.

