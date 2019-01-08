Two Baltimore restaurants make Yelp's top 100 eateries list

What diet? On Tuesday Yelp released its annual list of the top 100 eateries nationwide in which diners can break at least one New Year’s resolution.

Two Baltimore restaurants made the list: Ekiben in Fells Point, which serves Thai-infused rice bowls, steamed buns and small plates (89th on the list), and Hampden’s Waffie (in 97th place) which specializes in dessert-style waffles.

Foodies will have to travel to partake of the top-ranked restaurant — Bangers & Brews in Bend, Ore.

Yelp spokeswoman Kathleen Liu wrote in an email that nearly all of 2019’s top 100 are priced at less than $30 per person. Nine out of ten are five-star restaurants on Yelp, while 14 also appeared on the 2018 list.

The list was compiled from reviews of restaurants and other businesses serving food, the email said. Researchers considered the rating for individual restaurants compared to the total reviews posted in the area to ensure that eateries in locales with few evaluations wouldn’t be put at a disadvantage.

Diners can check out the full list by visiting yelpblog.com.

