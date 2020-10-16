Phillip Jackson
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Two Baltimore correctional officers died of COVID-19 just months apart, underscoring dangers behind bars

October 16, 2020 | 6:43am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phillip Jackson

Barthphine Maduh, a correctional officer of Baltimore city, died of COVID-19 late last month.