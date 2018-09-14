Two Atlanta Restaurant Institutions Team up to Bring Critically Acclaimed Le Colonial to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta

Owner groups of Le Bilboquet and Umi collaborate to bring the venerable Vietnamese concept to Buckhead

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) The ownership groups behind Le Bilboquet, led by Rick Wahlstedt, and Umi, led by Farshid Arshid have partnered to bring New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Houston’s most elegant and sophisticated Vietnamese restaurant, Le Colonial, to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta in Spring 2019. Evoking the tropical beauty and French colonial design of Saigon in the 1920’s, Le Colonial will be a restaurant unlike any other in Atlanta. Historic Southeast Asian influences and French haute culture combine to create a cuisine and atmosphere that is unmatched, trading on the years of success.

“I am so excited to join forces with Farshid to bring Le Colonial, a restaurant near and dear to my heart, to Buckhead,” Wahlstedt said. “I couldn’t be happier to introduce this very special and dramatic concept to Atlantans. Our menu will be about light and subtle fare, which we believe is just what Southerners want, but in a romantic, turn-of-the-century, tropical environment.”

“We met Mr. Wahlstedt three years ago during the building of Le Bilboquet,” Arshid said. “It was clear to me then that Mr. Wahlstedt and his group represent excellence in the culinary world and elegance in the guest experience. My partner Charlie Hendon and I were invited to participate in this collaboration—we felt it was a no brainer. The Asian elements of the menu are totally aligned with our direction at Umi and in the Atlanta culinary scene.”

While this will be the first location for Le Colonial in Atlanta, it has been a mainstay in Manhattan for 25 years, Chicago for 23, San Francisco for 20 and Houston for two. Le Colonial Atlanta will be the most modern interpretation of the concept. Under the culinary direction of premier Vietnamese cookbook author Nicole Routhier, the menu, much like the décor, will reimagine Le Colonial for the Atlanta market, deftly balancing classic with modern touches.

“Le Colonial is acclaimed for its masterful renditions of French-Vietnamese dishes in a stunning atmosphere that transports you to another time and place,” said Anneliese Reid, marketing manager of The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. “We’re thrilled to work with Rick on his third restaurant at an OliverMcMillan property. Le Colonial represents another high-quality restaurant in our ever-growing list of exceptional dining choices.”

The partnership is rounded out by the addition of Le Colonial’s senior executive and managing partner, Joseph King and executive chef, Hassan Obaye, who will work closely with Routhier to bring the best of their menu to Atlanta.

Ca Chien Saigon

The menu will feature Le Colonial specialties, such as Bo Luc Lac Shaking Beef, Valverdi farm greens, caramelized filet mignon, sweet onions and watercress; Ca Chien Saigon, crispy wild-caught red snapper from the Gulf of Mexico presented with a spicy garlic glaze with Nuoc Cham and Siracha; and Ca Song, spicy yellowfin tuna tartare with avocado, sweet chili, cucumber, red shiso, soy caviar and taro chips.

Le Colonial at The Shops Buckhead will be located at the corner of Buckhead Avenue and Bolling Way.

The Shops Buckhead Atlanta is home to a coveted collection of some of the most prestigious brands in the world. Owned and managed by OliverMcMillan, the open-air destination spans six city blocks bordering Peachtree, E. Paces Ferry and Pharr Roads, and features more than 50 stores and restaurants along a glamorous streetscape setting. Whether it’s shopping at celebrated designer boutiques such as Atlanta’s only Dior, Hermès and Jimmy Choo, to Akris, Brunello Cucinelli, NARS, Tom Ford and more – to dining at culinary powerhouses such as the Southern Gentleman, American Cut and Le Bilboquet – The Shops Buckhead Atlanta is the South’s unrivaled luxury shopping and dining experience.

Media Contact:

Annie Noebel

The Shops Buckhead Atlanta

anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com

949-525-7024