Twin Peaks Welcomes Mark Ramage as Director of Franchise Sales Development

Dynamic professional with exemplary record of success to lead domestic and international franchise expansion

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Joe Hummel, CEO of Twin Peaks, just announced that industry veteran Mark Ramage will join the team as Director of Franchise Sales Development.

Ramage brings over 20 years of experience spearheading development, sales and real estate of restaurant and service brands to his new role at Twin Peaks. He also continues to serve as Chief Development Officer for 1Franchise Advisory Group, which he founded in 2018.

“Mark is a dynamic franchise development professional with an exemplary record of success,” Hummel said. “He has proven expertise in driving profitable change and will undoubtedly play an instrumental role in accelerating Twin Peaks’ franchise expansion. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Mark join our team.”

Expansion will continue to be a priority in 2019 as several new and existing franchise groups are looking to grow the Twin Peaks brand. In Q2, Twin Peaks executed two key franchise deals, including its second location in the Nashville area and its first Latin American franchise deal in Mexico City. As the year continues, Twin Peaks has many restaurants in the pipeline to open in Ohio, Texas, Arizona and more.

“I’m proud to be joining the Twin Peaks team during such an exciting time of its development,” Ramage said. “Twin Peaks is so much more than your typical sports bar, offering a unique experience unlike anything else in the industry. It’s a clearly defined brand that delivers consistent category leading financial results. Twin Peaks has a ton of potential and I’m eager to build off of its momentum and leverage my expertise to help Twin Peaks continue to expand.”

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and in-house smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared from scratch, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 83 locations in 26 states. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com