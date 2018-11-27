Twin Peaks Welcomes Alex Sadowsky as Executive Chef

Ultimate sports lodge adds new talent to culinary team

Alex Sadowsky

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks Restaurants announced today that Front Burner veteran, Alex Sadowsky, has joined the team as Executive Chef.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to bring in culinary talent from the Front Burner Brands and we are confident in Alex’s ability to grow the culinary side of Twin Peaks,” said Joe Hummel, CEO of Twin Peaks. “Starting this November, Alex will immerse himself in the brand and learn through our training program, working with operations and visiting stores.”

Sadowsky graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. Afterward, he moved back to his home state of Minnesota to master his craft in some of St. Paul’s most esteemed kitchens.

In 2015, Sadowsky left Minnesota and moved to Dallas, where he was the Chef De Cuisine at Whiskey Cake in Plano. He helped Whiskey Cake develop its menu and thoroughly enjoyed being in a kitchen that takes such great efforts to be locally sourced, innovative and seasonal. Sadowsky transitioned to the position of Interim Regional Chef, where he supported openings for multiple new Front Burner Restaurant brands. His primary focus was driving the culinary success of each menu and helping grow the brands.

“I’m excited to join a team that is already recognized for its handcrafted, made-from-scratch food and extensive drink menu with several signature and classic cocktails,” Sadowsky said. “I’m eager to try new things with the Twin Peaks menu and introduce guests to delicious and bold new favors.”

Twin Peaks is so much more than the typical sports bar. The lodge welcomes every guest with primetime matchups on wall-to-wall TVs. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with an ice-cold, 29 degree beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

For more information on Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

