Twin Peaks Ups the Ante in Las Vegas with New Franchise Partner

The ultimate sports lodge signs area development agreement to add three locations throughout Vegas and Reno

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is bringing more scratch-made food, ice-cold beer and scenic views to Las Vegas!

Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced today that the company signed an area development agreement with the prolific franchise group VegasTP Inc. to develop three lodges in Las Vegas and Reno. Franchisees Mohit Mal and Aman Singh have a combined 20 years of experience in the industry and between the two they currently operate 10 7-Elevens, two Earl of Sandwich franchises and one Baja Fresh Mexican Grill.

“We’re excited to have Mohit and Aman expand Twin Peaks’ presence in Las Vegas and Reno,” Hummel said. “We look forward to working with VegasTP to bring our one-of-a-kind experience to more residents and visitors of this great city. Nothing beats Twin Peaks’ 29-degree beer and scratch-made food paired with every play from the biggest games on TV, and Mohit and Aman are experienced, successful operators who will make these locations special.”

VegasTP Inc plans to open locations across Centennial, Uncommons and Summerlin with its first location expected to debut in April of 2023. The three new locations will be unlike any other Twin Peaks, featuring gaming machines and a Hookah & Bourbon Bar.

“Mohit and I can’t wait to add the Twin Peaks brand to our portfolio,” Singh said. “We’re especially excited about our plans to add gaming machines and the Hookah & Bourbon Bar. We love going to the Henderson location for quality food and a great atmosphere and knew it was time to bring Twin Peaks to more people across the Vegas area.”

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 84 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 15 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,100 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

