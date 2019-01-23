Twin Peaks Unveils Newly Remodeled Albuquerque Restaurant

Ultimate sports lodge to introduce upgraded design, sports viewing and drink offerings Jan. 23

Albuquerque, NM (RestaurantNews.com) New year, new Twin Peaks!

The Twin Peaks restaurant that first introduced the ultimate sports lodge experience to Albuquerque is getting a lift and is set to reopen to the public today, Jan. 23.

Twin Peaks restructured its interior to add additional seating indoors and on the two patios, creating the perfect place to gather with friends. Guests can also enjoy the new fire pit and Jeep-style seating while taking in the scenic mountain views. The expanded patio features roll-up doors ideal for year-round enjoyment – roll it up and enjoy a nice summer breeze or roll it down and bundle up in the winter.

The restaurant has also upgraded its sports viewing experience, which will show up to 11 different sporting events at one time, all on new 60-inch TVs at the bar and on the patio and 70-inch TVs in the dining area.

The restaurant design isn’t the only aspect that has gotten a makeover. The beer drafts on tap have been tripled from eight beers on tap to 24, and the bourbon and whiskey offerings have also been expanded to a more comprehensive list. New drinks have also been added to the menu, including an Old-Fashioned cocktail section, a Paloma, a Spicy Margarita, and new tequila and rum options, perfect for enjoying on the upgraded enclosable patio.

“We are excited to bring these new drinks and elevated design to Albuquerque,” said Joe Hummel, Chief Executive Officer of Twin Peaks. “The New Mexico landscape is the perfect place to enjoy Twin Peaks’ ice-cold beer and made-from-scratch food in the mountain lodge atmosphere. We began this journey with the remodel of the Lewisville location and we’re looking forward to improving our guests experience at more locations across the country.”

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups and barrel-aged whiskey. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 84 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

