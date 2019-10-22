Twin Peaks’ Traffic and Sales Consistently Climb in Q3

The ultimate sports lodge debuts new menu items, brings on new team member and sets sights on new locations during third quarter

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) After seeing a 1.3% increase in traffic and 3.3% increase in sales in addition to its average unit volume booming to a notable $4.35 million throughout its third quarter, Twin Peaks Restaurants will enter the final quarter of 2019 with significant numbers that have been steadily on the rise all year.

“Twin Peaks set a dominant pace in Q1 that we have kept up throughout Q2 and Q3,” said Joe Hummel, chief executive officer of Twin Peaks. “We’re finding success in many different avenues, specifically in our innovative work as we continue to evolve our menu and in our aggressive plans for expansion. I’m proud of our achievements so far in 2019, and I look forward to what’s in store for the end of the year as we head into 2020.”

In August, the ultimate sports lodge debuted delicious new food and beverage menu items – such as the Cowboy Margarita and Smoked Pork Cubano – as part of the brand’s commitment to menu innovation.

Twin Peaks also hired a new director of franchise sales in August. Hummel announced that industry veteran Mark Ramage would join the team as director of franchise sales development. A leader with a proven record of success, Ramage boasts more than 20 years of experience spearheading development, sales and real estate of restaurant and hospitality brands.

“Mark adds a great deal of industry knowledge to the team,” Hummel said. “He’s already playing a significant role in driving Twin Peaks to meet its franchise goals for the remainder of the year. I feel confident that with Mark on our team, our unique franchise opportunity will excel to new heights.”

Looking into Q4, the ultimate sports lodge will launch its 2020 Twin Peaks Calendar in November, a staple in the brand’s success. The calendar will feature $75 in coupons valid throughout the year, and Twin Peaks will donate $5 from every calendar to its national nonprofit partner Folds of Honor. Since their partnership began in 2017, Twin Peaks has raised $655,000 for Folds of Honor.

With expansion as a high priority in 2019, Twin Peaks will open two new restaurants in November in West Chester, Ohio and San Marcos, Texas. The brand is growing rapidly with more than 30 locations in the pipeline.

“This is a very exciting time for Twin Peaks,” Hummel said. “We are outperforming the industry, and we have many more franchise opportunities for those interested in joining the Twin Peaks brand. Now is the time to join, as I have no doubt that we will continue to show impressive momentum heading into the last few months of 2019 and the start of 2020 as we expand into new markets.”

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 83 locations in 26 states. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

