Twin Peaks Tops New Summit with Another Successful Quarter

The ultimate sports lodge ranks top three in Knapp-Track’s casual dining segment, opens two new locations and signs two new franchise deals to add more to pipeline in second quarter

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Following an impressive performance in the first quarter, Twin Peaks is maintaining its fast-paced climb to scale new heights in 2021.

Within the second quarter:

Twin Peaks ranked in the top three of the casual dining segment in both April and May according to Knapp-Track

Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2021 “Top 500” report ranked the brand at No. 112

Restaurant Business’s “Top 500 Restaurant Chains” ranked Twin Peaks fourth in the sports bar category and No. 121 in restaurant chains

With development top of mind for Twin Peaks in the second quarter, the company executed multiple new franchise agreements. In April, an agreement was signed with Moussa Haidar of Haidar Estates, LLC to open lodges in both Jacksonville and Tallahassee, Florida. The first of the three new restaurants is scheduled to be open in Jacksonville in summer of 2022. Then in June, another development agreement was executed with Ricky Warman to bring multiple lodges throughout Daytona Beach with the first of the new restaurants slated to open in fall 2022.

In addition to new development, the ultimate sports lodge has continued to rapidly expand by making its Kentucky debut in Florence in early April. In late June, the brand introduced its acclaimed sports viewing experience to Bryan, Texas. For the remainder of 2021, Twin Peaks plans to bring its lodge mantality to international and domestic markets such as Mexico City, Mexico; Cypress Creek, Florida; Fargo, North Dakota; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Amarillo, Texas and two additional locations in the Dallas area to include Burleson and Grand Prairie.

Well-known for its game-changing combination of made-from-scratch food and elevated beverage offerings, Twin Peaks will continue to innovate its menu with even more delicious, house-made items. In the coming weeks, the brand is preparing to introduce new wing sauces – Pineapple Habanero and Bourbon Teriyaki – along with its new Twin Peaks Brewing Co. lager – Twin Peaks Light – that’s brewed in Irving, Texas and will be available throughout Texas locations. Twin Peaks will also kick off the football season with a new Spicy Meatball Skillet appetizer and Spicy Meatball Parmesan sub, both featuring the house-made, all-beef meatballs topped with fresh marinara and melted mozzarella.

“I’m very proud of everything our team continues to execute day in and day out,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “We’ve seen tremendous growth and success over the past six months, and we have much more in store for the rest of the year. With our category-defining beverage menu, scratch kitchen, wall-to-wall TVs and incredible hospitality, we’re a brand that can’t be beat.”

To learn more about Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 81 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

