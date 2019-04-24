Twin Peaks Starts Off 2019 with Impressive Momentum

The ultimate sports lodge reports increase in sales and traffic with the release of new menu items

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks kicked off 2019 with a steady increase in sales and traffic in addition to the successful debut of several innovative new menu items.

The ultimate sports lodge saw a 1.4 percent increase in traffic and 3.4 percent increase in sales this quarter. That’s 3.4 and 2.8 percent more, respectively, than restaurant industry financial performance benchmarking company, Black Box Intelligence , reports for bar and grill casual dining restaurants. Twin Peaks also closed out the quarter as #1 in Knapp-Track for the month of March.

“We started off the year strong by continuing our positive momentum right out of the gate,” said Joe Hummel, Chief Executive Officer of Twin Peaks. “We are experimenting with innovative new menu items in order to provide the best experience possible for our guests. The menu enhancements that we introduced in the first quarter are just a hint of what is to come in 2019. We can’t wait to share the ultimate sports lodge experience with new and existing customers as we continue to refresh our made-from-scratch menu and expand into new markets.”

This March, Twin Peaks introduced its all-new smoker program. Dishes with in-house smoked meats were added to several different menu categories like Spicy Thai Ribs and a Carolina Pork Sandwich. The menu innovation was led by new Executive Chef, Alex Sadowsky, who joined the Twin Peaks team last November.

The new food menu rollout followed a beverage menu refresh that was introduced in February. The beverage program includes innovative new offerings like tequila cocktails, an extensive rum menu, an expanded Old Fashioned cocktails category, additional classic cocktails, wine and more.

The opening of Twin Peaks Huntsville in north Alabama this February marked the 85th location system-wide. As the year continues, Twin Peaks has many more lodges in the pipeline to open in Ohio, Texas, Arizona and more. In addition, there are several remodels planned, which include the existing Mesquite, Round Rock and South Austin locations. The restaurants will be upgraded with expanded indoor and outdoor bars, enhanced AV packages, fun elements like outdoor firepits and other improvements.

Continued expansion will be a priority in 2019 as several new and existing franchise groups are looking to grow the Twin Peaks brand. The newest Twin Peaks restaurant recently broke ground in Lubbock and is anticipating a late October opening.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 85 locations in 26 states. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 85 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

