Twin Peaks Spreads the Lodge Mantality Further Across Mexico City

The ultimate sports lodge’s second Latin America location is now open

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is proving its commitment to international expansion with the opening of its second Mexico City restaurant!

Located in one of the newest malls in the exclusive area of Polanco at Av. Ejercito Nacional 769 Int. R03 y R04 Col. Granada, CP 11520, Miguel Hidalgo. CDMX, México, the new 8,100-square-foot sports lodge features 70+ massive TVs so guests won’t miss a minute of any Club America or Cruz Azul game. It also features two patios that are perfect for guests looking to enjoy the fresh air while indulging in Twin Peaks’ made-from-scratch menu items paired with 29-degree beers or signature hand-crafted cocktails containing top-shelf liquors, premium mixers and fresh ingredients.

“We’re so excited to introduce Twin Peaks’ ultimate sports viewing experience to a new part of Mexico City,” said Director of Twin Peaks México Marco Torres Martínez. “After debuting our first Twin Peaks in Mexico City last November and receiving an overwhelmingly positive response, we are confident our newest Twin Peaks will be a hit. We look forward to opening our doors and expanding further across Mexico City as we continue to establish Twin Peaks as a best-in-class international brand.”

Mexico City’s newest Twin Peaks is open Monday through Wednesday from 1 p.m. to midnight, Thursday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from noon to midnight. This opening marks the second Twin Peaks in Mexico City, second in Latin America and 83rd systemwide. For more information, call 552.648.5097.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

