Twin Peaks Signs Multi-Unit Deal to Expand Further Across North Carolina

The ultimate sports lodge signs franchise area development agreement to open eight locations across The Tarheel State

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks Restaurant is bringing its one-of-a-kind sports watching paradise and lodge experience to more fans in North Carolina!

Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced today that the brand has executed an area development agreement with Music City Consulting to open eight franchise locations in The Tarheel State. Music City Consulting plans to open at least one new lodge every year in areas including Charlotte, Durham, Fayetteville and Raleigh.

Music City Consulting is an experienced Business and Restaurant Consultation Firm with members who have successfully operated additional restaurant concepts throughout North and South Carolina. The Firm became attracted to Twin Peaks’ branding, atmosphere and successful business model. The eight new locations will join three existing lodges in the state, located in Concord, Jacksonville and Winston-Salem.

“We’re excited to partner with Music City Consulting and grow our presence in North Carolina,” Hummel said. “Music City Consulting brings area expertise that we look for in new franchisees and we can’t wait to bring our ultimate sports lodge experience to more communities in North Carolina. Twin Peaks will make sure that Hornets, Hurricanes, Panthers and local college fans won’t miss a second of their beloved teams’ games.”

Twin Peaks offers more than just wall-to-wall TV coverage of every major sporting event, tournament, game and fight. In addition to Twin Peaks’ wide selection of draft favorites, the robust beverage menu has something for everyone, whether it’s a rare bourbon or tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball or a hand-crafted cocktail. Plus, the made-from-scratch kitchen is bursting with flavors with items such as hand-smashed burgers seared to order, beer-battered chicken tenders, in-house smoked favorites and game day shareables for the whole crew.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 91 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

