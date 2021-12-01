Twin Peaks Signs Grand Slam Deal to Bring 10 Lodges to Philadelphia

The ultimate sports lodge announces area development agreement to bring its one-of-a-kind gameday experience to the Philly area in the near future

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Twin Peaks Restaurant and 14 other restaurant concepts, today announced a 10-store franchise development agreement with Moussa Haidar and Tom Pisula to bring its rugged lodge atmosphere to Philadelphia.

The leading sports bar is preparing to deliver the scratch food, 29-degree beer, sports and scenic views that Philadelphia fans crave. Twin Peaks will soon be the new go-to spot to catch every second of the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies, Flyers and any marquee sporting event.

“We’re beyond excited to partner with two new owners to bring our ‘Lodge Mantality’ to the Philadelphia area,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “There aren’t many people in the world as passionate for their teams as Philly fans, and we know they’ll appreciate the sports-watching experience Twin Peaks provides. Our wall-to-wall TVs allow sports fans to never miss a snap, shot or score – no matter where they are sitting. We can’t wait to move forward with this deal and announce where in the area we will be bringing our unmatched food items, drink selection and scenic views.”

Twin Peaks will offer Philadelphia more than just traditional draft beer and bar food. In addition to the wide selection of national and local draft favorites, the robust beverage menu has something for everyone, whether it’s a rare bourbon or tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball or a hand-crafted cocktail. Plus, the made-from-scratch kitchen is bursting with flavors with items such as hand-smashed burgers seared to order, beer-battered chicken tenders, in-house smoked favorites and gameday shareables for the whole crew.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 15 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,100 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 86 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

